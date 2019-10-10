Daniel’s delight at his Rovers return

It’s fair to say that Daniel Armstrong made something of an impact on his return to Raith Rovers.

An assist and a goal in a second half cameo appearance rescued a point for the team who looked dead and buried at half time trailing by 2-0.

Armstrong scores with his free kick (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Armstrong who signed on loan from Ross County last week, said he though that Rovers could have gone on to win the match in the end.

“I’m glad to get something out of the game,” he said. “I thought we could have gone on to win.

“In the second half, we were far superior to them, I thought. One cleared off the line as well which was unfortunate.

“But in the second half there was a much better performance than the first half and I was glad to be part of it. It was a great team performance in the second half.”

Regan Hendry and Daniel Armstrong (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Armstrong said despite signing so close to Saturday’s match he was desperate to play his part.

“In the first half it was difficult - I was thinking ‘I just hope I can get on and help the boys’.

“A couple of minutes before half time the gaffer asked me if I can go and change the game.

“I said ‘I’ll do my best’. I’m just glad to get on the pitch and help the boys out.”

And help out he did, saying he couldn’t have asked for much more.

“No, it was perfect, that’s it.

“We nearly got the winner from the cross but we got a point out of it and I thought we were by far the better team in the second half.

“I was 100 per cent certain we could get something out of the game.

“As soon as the second half kicked off, I thought we were on the front foot. It’s just about getting that first goal, and we got it, and I didn’t doubt we would get something.

“I thought we merited the victory fully in the second half. When we got the second goal I thought we could go on and win this, and obviously we had one cleared off the line and a couple of good opportunities.

“Definitely in the second half, we were by far the better team.”

Armstrong said when the opportunity arose he was delighted to sign up and rejoin Rovers after leaving the club for Ross County in January.

“I loved my time here, it’s just the way it went,” he said.

“I wanted to challenge myself at a higher level when it came. I loved my time here, loved working under the managers, and there was not a doubt in my mind I wanted to come back.

“And when I came back, it’s just a great club, great people in it, and I am glad the fans welcomed me back and I can just repay the faith everyone has shown in me.”

With such an impact upon his second Rovers debut, Armstrong says it’s a good confidence boost for their next match, at home against Glenavon in the Challenge Cup tomorrow.

“I look forward to every single Saturday and just give my best for the team and the fans.

“We’re still top of the league - we just need to keep racking these points up and just keep working hard.”