Danny Denholm hails East Fife’s winning mentality

Bayview winger Danny Denholm says East Fife’s ability to grind out results at the right time reminds him of last season’s title winning campaign.

Denholm was part of the Arbroath side which cruised to last season’s League One title.

Throughout the campaign pundits expected Dick Campbell’s side to fall away, but they refused to do so, picking up win after win.

The Fifers are showing they can do likewise says Denholm, and are proving they are at the top of the table on merit.

This weekend East Fife have a further chance to reinforce their own promotion credentials when they host rivals Raith Rovers.

“It’s a massive game,” said the winger.

“The league is so tight and that’s us at the half-way point now and it’s is starting to take a bit of shape.

“We’ve shown that we’re up there with the full-time teams over two quarters now.

“These are the crunch games.

“We did it last year with Arbroath, coming through these big games, so hopefully we can do it at East Fife as well.”

East Fife made it two wins on the bounce away from home when they returned from Peterhead with all three points on Saturday.

It built on a hard earned win at Stranraer seven days before.

The Fifers took advantage of some sloppy defending to take a 2-1 win.

“It was a bit of a smash and grab,” conceded Denholm.

“I thought they probably edged it, but it’s swings and roundabouts because they came to ours earlier in the season and drew 1-1 and we absolutely battered them that day.”

East Fife took the lead against the run of play when Denholm raced in behind the Blue Toon defence to collect a sloppy passback and beat Greg Fleming.

“I decided to gamble in behind and they seemed to switch off a bit,” he said.

“It fell perfectly for me to lift it over ‘Flem’.”

Denholm is hoping to make a similar impact against Raith this weekend.

“I played up at their bit at Kirkcaldy and there was a big East Fife following in that game,” he said.

“It was the biggest away crowd I’ve seen from East Fife since I’ve been at the club so I know how much it means to the fans.”