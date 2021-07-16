Dario delighted to get off the scoring mark for Raith Rovers

Dario Zanatta watches his deflected shot go in from the edge of the box to make it 3-0 to Raith Rovers at Stark's Park on Tuesday against Brechin City (picture by Fife Photo Agency)

The Canadian made the game virtually safe on Tuesday night with the third of Raith’s four goals in their Group D Premier Sports Cup win at home to Brechin City.

The 24-year-old was one of several home players to impress as Raith dominated the game against Andy Kirk's men, consigned to the Highland League after relegation from League 2 last season.

In the 65th minute, Lewis Vaughan skilfully transferred the ball to Zanatta, who cut cleverly inside from the left to create room for a shot and his effort took a bounce off a Brechin player into the net.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Getting that first goal of the campaign was always at the back of his mind, said Zanatta, but he’d accept a deflection. Raith had produced a superb attacking performance on the night, he added, and he was glad to be part of it.

“We got a bit of a different formation and tried to get a few more players up the park because we knew we’d have the vast majority of the ball,” he said. “It’s a good thing to get on the ball – that’s what our game is – so the more I

can do that, the more I’ll help the team.

Brechin had defended very solidly in the first half with a 4-5-1 formation and thwarted many of Raith’s efforts until their wall of red was finally pierced by Lewis Vaughan in the 42nd minute.

“It’s good if you can get a goal right before half-time, said Zanatta. “It gives you a bit of a lift going into the break.

“We had plenty of chances in the first half and it could have been six or seven.