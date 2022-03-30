Dario is dreaming of cup final glory for Raith Rovers

Dario Zanatta with the SPFL Trust Trophy. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The Canadian forward is relishing the prospect of lifting the trophy after Sunday’s meeting with Queen of the South in what will be his own maiden cup final.

“This is the first time I’ve got to properly experience the build-up to a cup final,” he said.

"It’s a really exciting week for the club so we are all looking forward to it.

The Canadian has scored 10 goals this season. (Pic: © Craig Watson)

“We know how important it is to the club. Raith have won it before and we were saying how it’s the most realistic chance to win a cup at this club.

"We have done well in the League Cup and Scottish Cup but we are really looking forward to this.”

The 24-year-old is the club’s top scorer this season as they battle for a play-off spot in the Championship and says the final – which is being broadcast live on BBC Alba – will be a welcome break from the pressure of the league campaign.

"It’s a nice distraction from the league.

"There’s five games left there and it’s a huge priority. But one off games, a final on the TV, it’s what you look forward to.”

“We have mentioned the fact we are holders in each round.

"I wasn’t at the club when they won it two years ago. That final [against Inverness] was meant to be played but never did because of covid.

“It would be nice for everyone to try and get their hands on the trophy this time.”

Cup competitions seem to bring out the best in Raith Rovers and Zanatta hopes that they can replicate that form this weekend.

"They’re one off games, less pressure might play into it.

"We have knocked out two or three other sides from our division in this cup so we’ve had to perform well.

“Everyone looks forward to a cup game, it’s something a bit different and an escape from the league at times.

“That goal against Aberdeen [in the League Cup] was one of my highlights of the season. But it would beat it if I could net one in the final.

“I have enjoyed the season thoroughly, the style of football we play, the boys around me have made me look good.