Darren Young happy to see East Fife kicking it up a gear again

Fife gaffer Darren Young reckons his men are back to “firing on all cylinders” after they hit four against Dumbarton on Saturday.

It was a needed victory for the Methil men who kept their place inside the top four and put further daylight between themselves and the Sons.

After the previous week’s 2-1 loss at Clyde, it was the perfect response.

“We went through things at training during the week after the Clyde game and then got what we wanted out of the guys from Saturday,” said Young.

“We got a couple of breaks, but even then did our best to lose it by giving away a couple of cheap goals.

“But it was great to see the reaction and the boys went about things the right way after giving away the lead.

“Looking at the stats from the past few games, we’ve had 48 shots at goal and only 20 against which is great for us and shows the boys are firing on all cylinders again.”

Midfielder Scott Agnew had a hand in every East Fife goal on Saturday as he put in one of his best performances in some time.

Agnew was unplayable, and Young reckoned it was a joy to watch.

“He’s enjoying his football and enjoying the extra responsibility we’ve given him at East Fife,” said the manager.

“We really missed him when he was out with his shoulder last season and you can see how big a player he is for us.”

Also impressing on Saturday during his half hour on the park was on-loan debutant Callumn Morrison.

Young added: “You could see when he came on that he’s played at a good level.

“We’ve managed to get a Premiership winger in.”

East Fife have no game this Saturday.