Darren Young says East Fife will not give up on fourth spot

East Fife face a make or break trip to meet Stenhousemuir on Saturday knowing that by 4:45 their league season could be over.

Anything other than a win for the Methil men and a defeat for Montrose will see Mo secure the final promotion play-off berth.

But with Montrose facing Angus rivals Forfar, there’s a realistic chance that things may go come down to the final game of the season.

Manager Darren Young said: “We’re not giving up any hope yet.

“Montrose have to play Forfar and Raith Rovers and both of them are fighting for second place.

“But we’re in a position now where we shouldn’t be and need to take care of ourselves first and get those two wins.”

The Fifers haven’t won a league game since the beginning of March when they were in the midst of a hefty build up of fixtures brought about by two healthy Scottish and Irn-Bru cup runs.

Despite the positives of those runs, Young admits they have had an adverse reaction on results since.

He added: “The SPFL forced us to play something like seven games in 20 days and, during that spell, we’ve picked up injuries and haven’t been able to have a settled team.

“But we’ve also been losing poor goals lately and haven’t been as good in the final third of the park as we were as well.

“That final ball has been lacking.”

This weekend the Fifers travel to Stenny knowing what they have to do.

Young added: “They’re going to be missing their two centre halves for the game so we need to play on that.

“If we cut out the mistakes then I’m sure we can get the three points.”