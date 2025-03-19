Darren’s delight as double seals victory for Kirkcaldy & Dysart

Darren Ormiston scoring the first goal for Kirkcaldy & Dysart (Pics by Julie Russell)

Kirkcaldy & Dysart enjoyed a 2-0 home East of Scotland Football League first division victory over Whitehill Welfare at the Bodywyse Autocare Park last Saturday to leapfrog the Midlothian side in the table, moving up to sixth place with 32 points from 21 matches.

K & D were boosted by the news that Darren Ormiston had just agreed to extend his contract at the club and he was to go on to score both goals in this game.

After an early booking for home captain Ryan McGowan, team-mate Scott Dunn almost opened the scoring when his first time volley from 25 yards rebounded from the inside of the post and was scrambled clear.

K & D opened the scoring after 37 minutes after Kieran Dall picked up the ball on the left, cut inside and drove across the Welfare midfield before attacking full-back Dick. Dall's pace took him to the byeline where his driven cross found Ormiston eight yards out who blasted home past Jardine.

The goal was set up by Kieran Dall

As half-time approached, K & D had a decent chance to double the lead when a deep cross to the back post by Ormiston was won by Dunn, the ball fell to Jack Wilson but his shot was cleared off the line by Welfare’s Prior and cleared.

K & D started the second half looking to extend their lead and earned an early free-kick on the right. Scott Donald's accurate cross into the box found Dunn six yards out but his downward header was bundled clear by Welfare keeper Jardine.

Welfare forced a flurry of early second half corners which were well defended by the home defence.

But the second home goal did arrive on 66 minutes when goalkeeper Dion Gear gathered the ball after a Welfare attack. His long and accurate kick had the Welfare defence turning and Ormiston had timed his run well in behind with a run in on keeper Jardine.

With the ball bouncing, Ormiston lifted it over the advancing keeper who got a hand to the effort. However Ormiston was quickest to follow up and blasted home from a tight angle ahead of the chasing defenders to give his side a crucial two-goal lead.

Welfare immediately went on the attack forcing further corners but Ryan Kelly and Cammy McGregor continued to dominate the Welfare attackers in everything they threw at them with full-backs Ryan McGowan Fraser Armstrong keeping a tight check on the wide players.

K & D introduced subs O'Donnell, Whittet, Brand, Wilkie and Sigdel and continued to keep Welfare at bay restricting them to long punts into the box which were comfortably dealt with. As the clock ran down Keane Whittet was unlucky when he made space in the box but his shot across goal went narrowly wide of Jardine’s post.

This hard fought K & D win, which featured some excellent performances, sets up another home league game this Saturday against Crossgates Primrose, with a chance to get nearer the Fife neighbours over whom K & D still have two games in hand. Kick-off is at 2.30pm.