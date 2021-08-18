Date confirmed for Raith Rovers cup quarter final with Celtic

Raith players celebrate during the win over Aberdeen in the Premier Sports Cup (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The Stark’s Park side’s reward for knocking out Premiership side Aberdeen on Sunday is a trip to Glasgow to play Celtic on Thursday, September 23.

The kick off against the Hoops is at 7.45pm with the match televised live on Premier Sports.