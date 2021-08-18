Date confirmed for Raith Rovers cup quarter final with Celtic
Raith Rovers Premier Sports Cup quarter final date will be confirmed.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 9:10 am
Updated
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 9:12 am
The Stark’s Park side’s reward for knocking out Premiership side Aberdeen on Sunday is a trip to Glasgow to play Celtic on Thursday, September 23.
The kick off against the Hoops is at 7.45pm with the match televised live on Premier Sports.
The other ties are Dundee United v Hibernian which takes place on the same night, with Dundee v St Johnstone and Rangers v Livingston kicking off 24 hours earlier on Wednesday, September 22.