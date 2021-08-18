Date confirmed for Raith Rovers cup quarter final with Celtic

Raith Rovers Premier Sports Cup quarter final date will be confirmed.

By Paul McCabe
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 9:10 am
Updated Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 9:12 am
Raith players celebrate during the win over Aberdeen in the Premier Sports Cup (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The Stark’s Park side’s reward for knocking out Premiership side Aberdeen on Sunday is a trip to Glasgow to play Celtic on Thursday, September 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The kick off against the Hoops is at 7.45pm with the match televised live on Premier Sports.

The other ties are Dundee United v Hibernian which takes place on the same night, with Dundee v St Johnstone and Rangers v Livingston kicking off 24 hours earlier on Wednesday, September 22.

CelticStark's ParkPremiershipGlasgow