Date for rescheduled Raith Rovers match
Raith Rovers’ cinch Championship clash with Ayr United has been given a new date after Saturday’s match was postponed.
The game was called off on Friday after a covid outbreak at Somerset Park with the home side unable to name enough fit players.
The match will now take place on Tuesday, September 7 with a 7.45pm kick off.
The club has also announced a new 12 month partnership with Glasgow-based football scouting agency BOOMscout.
Speaking to the Raith Rovers website, BOOMscout Managing Director David Sutherland said: “Our software can be used to help Raith Rovers accurately grade players from a much wider territory, much more quickly.
“We can help identify perfectly matched players to the Raith Rovers tactical system of match-play.
“We can help the club understand a targeted players trajectory, which can ultimately remove the lottery of signing players – reducing “risk””.
He added: “We can help the Rovers operate in an even smarter way in terms of wage budget and potentially create revenue, ultimately helping the club achieve its ambitions on and off the pitch.”