Date for rescheduled Raith Rovers match

Raith in action at Somerset Park last season. (Pic: Charlie Gilmour)

The game was called off on Friday after a covid outbreak at Somerset Park with the home side unable to name enough fit players.

The match will now take place on Tuesday, September 7 with a 7.45pm kick off.

The club has also announced a new 12 month partnership with Glasgow-based football scouting agency BOOMscout.

Speaking to the Raith Rovers website, BOOMscout Managing Director David Sutherland said: “Our software can be used to help Raith Rovers accurately grade players from a much wider territory, much more quickly.

“We can help identify perfectly matched players to the Raith Rovers tactical system of match-play.

“We can help the club understand a targeted players trajectory, which can ultimately remove the lottery of signing players – reducing “risk””.