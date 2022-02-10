David Goodwillie: Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn says sorry for controversial signing saga

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The striker, who was brought in just before the transfer window closed, was found in a 2017 civil court to have raped a woman in a flat in Armadale, West Lothian in 2011.

The signing sparked a furious reaction in Kirkcaldy and made national news.

Two of the club’s directors and many volunteers resigned, main sponsor Val McDermid withdrew her support, as did away shirt sponsors Tag Games, and the women’s team changed their name and cut all ties to Stark’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Goodwillie in the stand at Stark's Park (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The furore forced the Raith board into an embarrassing u-turn; chairman John Sim released a statement last Thursday apologising to the club’s supporters and announced that Goodwillie’s two and half year contract was to be torn up and he would not play for Raith.

McGlynn says that he deeply regrets Goodwillie’s transfer from League One Clyde, and offered his own apology.

He said: "It's been extremely difficult for everyone involved.

"We apologise enormously for the distress that we've brought to our fans, our sponsors and anyone else who was hurt in any way at all.

"It was never our intention to do that.

"I've been at the football club for the best part of nine years over two separate occasions and there's now way I would have wanted to bring the last 10 days to the football club.

"We were on the front page for the wrong reasons.

"We have to apologise for bringing our football club and our supporters into the situation that we find ourselves in.”

The Stark’s Park boss said that Goodwillie was signed for “footballing reasons”, but admits the decision was misjudged.

"From a football point of view, I'm tasked with trying to get us to the league above if that's at all possible,” he said.

"We have a situation where we don't have anyone in the striking department scoring many goals.

"So to be able to get the top goalscorer in Scotland was something we felt we should pursue.

"There is no doubt David scores goals.

"But we just completely underestimated the depth of feeling that has come from that signing.

"We did not anticipate that at all and it has been with much regret from everyone involved that we find ourselves in this situation.

"If we could turn the clock back, we would do it in a minute.

"It's not been great for anyone. Everyone has lost here.

"There are no winners in this.

"Maybe our aim took over from the other side, the non-footballing side.

"We've obviously hurt a lot of people and we apologise to each and every one of them.

"We hope in time that we can rectify the situation, build some bridges and get the people back here.

"David's played for the last five years at Clyde. We've been in the same league as them and have played against him.

"Nothing was being said so we didn't expect this to this extent.

"I have to try and seek players who will do a job for us. I bring them to the table then we discuss if it's a good situation or not.

"It's a collective decision.

"I'm the manager of the football club and I'm trying my best to show regret, to show remorse and to make the best of the situation."

McGlynn confirmed that Goodwillie is not training with the Raith squad and said it was he who broke the news to the player that he wouldn’t be pulling on a Raith shirt after all.

"He accepted it, disappointingly,” he said, “he wanted to play for Raith Rovers.

"He played here on loan from Dundee United when he was a young boy and enjoyed his time and if it had have been different, I'm sure he would have enjoyed his time again.”

Such was the level of the backlash that McGlynn admits it made him consider his position as first team manger but says he now wants a chance to put things right.

"I love the football club and I love working here.

"I've had to consider an awful lot over the last 10 days, but at the same time I think there's an awful lot of good work being done here at Raith Rovers and I want to have the opportunity to right the wrongs.

"I want to build bridges, to get the people back, to get the team winning and put a good squad of players together, one that the fans can be proud of.

"There's been an outcry at a big level, but we still have an awful lot of support within Kirkcaldy. They recognise the work that has been done and the work that we can hopefully continue to do.

"All we can do is say that we made a mistake.

"This is a great club and I've had lots of emails from fans who have followed the club for many years saying how they were disappointed, and I can understand that.

"All I can say is for the length of time I've been here, I think I deserve a chance.

"I think I've been a good employee, we've done well on the football side of things and I think I can help the football club to go forward.”

The manager says he will now focus on and work hard to regain the trust of those who have been hurt and disappointed amid the whole sorry saga.

"Although crowds are down, they're not down enormously.

"I would hope that supporters will see the regret we're showing.

"We made an error and some are graver than others. It's been an enormous one and we will try to get the trust back of our fans and from our sponsors.

"It's been a lose-lose situation and we want to rectify it and build bridges with everyone.

"The board share the same remorse and the same regret. We just have to deal with the fall out and the damage that has been caused.

"We hold our hands up to it. We are sincere about it.”

He added: "We're not bad people. I'm not a bad person.