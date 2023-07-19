David Goodwillie: Rape Crisis Scotland hits out after disgraced footballer spotted playing for Glasgow United in friendly
The disgraced former Scotland striker has become an outcast in the sport since his toxic move to Raith Rovers in 2022 propelled the club into chaos.
Goodwillie, who joined Raith Rovers in January 2022 but was released eight months later without playing a match, was ruled to be a rapist in a civil case in 2017 and ordered to pay £100,000 in compensation. He never faced a criminal trial.
Rape Crisis Scotland this week criticised Glasgow United FC for playing him and branded the move a "bad decision that sends entirely the wrong message".
A spokesperson from the charity told Sky News: "We are deeply disappointed that Glasgow United FC appear to be happy to send such a clear message of disregard to survivors of rape and sexual violence.
"Fundamentally - women's lives are more important than men's talent or careers.
"Footballers are role models - particularly for young people - and it's not okay to have someone in this position who has been found by a senior judge to be a rapist."
Goodwillie, 34, has seen several football club contracts collapse due to public outrage over the case, but was spotted playing for ninth-tier side United last Wednesday.
A club spokesperson told BBC Scotland that Goodwillie "deserves a chance" and wants to be "left in peace and be allowed to play the game he loves".