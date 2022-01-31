David Goodwillie signs for Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers have signed Clyde striker David Goodwillie from League One Clyde.
It’s a signing that will stir mixed feelings among the Stark’s Park faithful, the club was rumoured to be interested in the forward at the start of the January transfer window, causing an outcry on social media.
The 32-year-old was found guilty of rape in a civil court hearing in 2017 and also has two convictions for assault.
He has signed for Raith on a permanent deal until 2023/24 in his second spell at the club, having previously played on loan in 2008.
The Stirling-born player has scored 17 goals for Clyde this season.
Rovers boss John McGlynn said: “I have worked with David before and he has a proven track record as a goalscorer throughout his career at every level.
"We know from matches against Clyde in League 1 that he always carried a goal threat.
"Signing him, I believe, is crucial to the club’s promotion push in our quest to reach the SPFL Premiership – it is a great signing for Raith Rovers as a club, as David is the top goal scorer in Scotland.“Every striker at the club will benefit greatly from his experience in matches and training.”