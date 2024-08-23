David Healy: Raith Rovers approach for ex-Rangers ace confirmed by Linfield as managerial appointment nears

Linfield have confirmed that an approach has been made by Raith Rovers to speak to boss David Healy (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Raith Rovers’ search for a new manager is set to come a close with ex-Rangers striker and current Linfield boss David Healy being approached by the Kirkcaldy club this afternoon.

Our sister title, The Scotsman, reports that the Stark’s Park hierarchy have agreed personal terms with Healy, 45, who has led the Blues to five Irish Premiership titles since taking over back in 2015.

The Northern Irishman’s current deal at Windsor Park runs out this coming summer window and he has been subject to interest from elsewhere previously, with Preston North End being knocked back by Healy recently.

Compensation negotiations between Raith Rovers and Linfield are now set to take place over the weekend as the club close in on the successor for Ian Murray – who was sacked earlier this month following an opening day 1-0 Championship defeat at Airdrie.

It is understood that Linfield will discuss the matter internally after Saturday's game at home to Loughgall while Raith will have technical director John Potter and assistant coach Colin Cameron in the dugout again tomorrow at Somerset Park.

Former boss Murray guided Raith to a second-placed finish last term, finishing six points behind title winners Dundee United, but his side were well-beaten 6-1 on aggregate by Ross County in the Premiership play-off final.

On the sudden departure of Murray, interim co-boss Potter admitted it was a “bit of a shock” but that the decision was the right one for the football club.

“It might have been a bit of shock at the time but there were reasons behind it,” he said. “The board and myself spoke to Ian about that. It’s hard, you’ve got to make decisions when you’re running a football club.

"You can’t please everybody all the time but you’ve just got to make decisions that you think or we think as a board or a club, are the best for Raith Rovers.”

He added: "We have spoken to people, that’s our job. We have done our homework, our due dilligence. I wouldn’t class them as interviews but we’ve spoken to a lot of different people. Not just potential candidates but people that know people and guys that I know.

"There’s people in jobs, people out of jobs. We think this is an attractive job for people and I think it’s proven with the people that are interested in it.

"It’s important when we decide on the guy that we want that it fits what he wants to do as well. I think if we get the two of them together and we can agree a contract with that man then that’s when it will be done and dusted.

“The most important thing is that we get the guy we feel can take the club forward. If that takes a little bit longer than some people would like then that’s how it needs to be."