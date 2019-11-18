Day to forget for Dundonald Bluebell in Fife derby

Hill of Beath 6 Dundonald Bluebell 2

Dundonald headed to Hill of Beath full of confidence after last week’s performance against Newtongrange but faced a 'Haws' team who are riding high in the league.

A local derby is always played with passion and energy and it was the home side who showed much more of this in the opening stages of this match.

They took an early lead when Lewis Elder fired the ball into the net from the edge of the box.

Things went from bad to worse for Dundonald when Rogerson got caught on the wrong side of his man then when the young midfielder attempted to make up for his mistake, he brought his man down inside the box and a penalty was awarded.

Elder made no mistake with the spot kick for his and Beath's second.

The visitors had not created any real chances in this match but Cargill got a goal back for Dundonald after some good work by Smith.

The visiting support thought their side were back in this game but a slip by Nimmo allowed the 'Haws' to score again as Elder completed his hat-trick to give the home side a two-goal lead at half time.

Dundonald made changes at half time with both Lewis McKenzie and Matty Gay being introduced in the hope that they could get their team back in this match.

The visitors started the second half with more intensity and had the 'Haws” under pressure, which increased when Smith scored with a header to pull it back to 3-2.

It was all Dundonald at this point and if Ness had passed to Smith instead of trying to score himself they would have been back on level terms.

Hill of Beath took advantage of this mistake and increased their lead when Dundonald failed to clear their lines and Elder grabbed his fourth.

The visitors got another chance to get themselves back in the match when Cargill was brought down in the box but Durie fired the spot kick over the bar.

This put an end to any hope Dundonald had and goalkeeper Lennox was at fault for the 'Haws' fifth goal, scored by Daniel Watt.

A bad day was rounded off when Dundonald conceded another goal before the end as Elder got his fifth to make it 6-2.

A failure to match Hill of Beath’s effort and attitude left Bluebell with a mountain to climb but any time they gave themselves a chance to get back into this game, an error handed the advantage back to the home side.

Dundonald will look to bounce back this Saturday at home to Jeanfield Swifts. Kick-off 2.30 p.m.