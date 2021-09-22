Deadly Dario aiming to stay top of the goalscoring chart for Raith Rovers

Dario Zanatta scores Raith's winning goal against Morton. (Pic: Alan Murray)

The Canadian’s first half winner against Morton saw him move to the top of the Raith scoring chart with five goals this season and he says nobody is more surprised than himself.

"I’m really enjoying it at the moment.,” he said.

“I usually don’t get many goals. I feel as if I can get my total up this year and that’s what I’m trying to do.

“That’s five goals now so far and hopefully I can get some more.

“I just lost my footing with that chance at the end there. I would have loved to have scored another.

“If I can get one or two in a game I will be happy with that.”

The summer signing from Ayr United says the 1-0 win over Gus MacPherson’s side was an important one after the disappointment of the home loss to Queen of the South.

“It’s a tough place to come for anybody and we were coming here after last week’s defeat.

“We want to pick up points at home so this was a really important three points for us.

“It’s definitely not the prettiest game we’ve ever played. Fair play to Morton, I thought they were quite good.

“Defensively I thought Kyle Benedictus and Christophe Berra did their jobs. Jamma [Jamie MaDonald] only had one save near the end where he was called upon.

“Tom Lang came on and he was brilliant, I thought.

“Fair play to all the defenders.”

The win saw Raith move up to fifth in the table and Zanatta says they are aiming to put pressure on the teams at the top.

“We saw the other results. Inverness dropped points which is good. Partick dropped points also.

“It’s going to be a really competitive league and it’s a long season.

“There are still tons of games to play so to claw some points back on the league leaders is always a good thing.”

"Like the rest of the Raith squad, the 24-year-old is now gearing up for Thursday night’s trip to play Celtic at Parkhead, a match he says he is looking forward to.

“It’s a place I’ve never actually had the privilege to play at yet so I’m really looking forward to that on a personal note.

“You never know. You go to those sort of places feeling optimistic and if we defend well we’ll have a chance.