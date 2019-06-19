Dean Lyness departs Raith Rovers as former goalkeeper joins preseason training

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Dean Lyness has left the club after failing to agree new terms.

The 27-year-old English stopper only joined Raith at the end of January after a previous short stint with St Mirren.

He played in 13 matches (12 starts) last season, keeping just one clean sheet in his final match, the goalless draw at Queen of the South in the Championship play-off final second leg.

With Robbie Thomson out until the end of the year as he recovers from a ruptured achilles, the departure of Lyness leaves recent returnee, player-coach David McGurn, as the team's only fit first team goalkeeper.

However, there could be a possible return for another former Raith stopper as Aaron Lennox, who played alongside McGurn at Cowdenbeath last season, is back training with the Kirkcaldy club.

The Australian initially joined Raith on a season-long loan from Aberdeen in the summer of 2016, but the deal was cut short after he sustained significant injuries to his face and hand during a training match.

Lennox returned to Pittodrie in March 2017 before rejoining Rovers on a permanent transfer the following season under Barry Smith.

He made 19 appearances in League One and was released at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The 26-year-old subsequently signed for Partick but made only one first team appearance before making a loan move to Cowdenbeath, where he started eight matches.

He was released by the Firhill side at the end of the season and is now back at Stark's Park, but whether a deal is on the cards remains to be seen.