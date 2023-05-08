A fundraising campaign raised a five-figure sum to pay for the work. The memorial remembers Ronald Paton, Bryan Todd, Mason Philip, all aged 14, Douglas Morrison, 15 and Peter Easton, 13, who were among 66 football supporters who went to an Old Firm in 1971 football match and never came home..

The tragedy occurred on Saturday, January 2 when there was a crush on Stairway 13 at the stadium as the match was coming to an end. A further 200 were injured - and 31 of the 66 who died were under the age of 20.

The fundraiser to enhance the memorial was run by Ronnie Bayne, chairman of Glenrothes Loyal Rangers Supporters Club. The grass around the memorial at the end of Park View, where the boys resided, was lifted and replaced by chips. The surrounding five sections of railings all in the same design as the iconic gates at Ibrox bears the name of each one who died. A bench also features the boys’ names.

The memorial to the five boys from Markinch who died in the Ibrox Disaster

Five rowan trees which were planted for the 40th anniversary 12 years ago are all within the new railings and add to the enhancement of the memorial.