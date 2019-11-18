Defeat after Thornton Hibs throw away two goal lead

Plucking defeat from the jaws of victory might best sum up Thornton’s performance at Station Park.

They led 2-0 in the 46th minute but some schoolboy defending allowed Livvy to earn the 3-2 victory that sees them go three points clear at the top of the league.

The first-half was pretty nondescript with the only point of note coming in the seventh minute when Garry Thomson rose to head home Daniel McNab’s corner-kick.

Barely sixty seconds into the second-half, McNab’s free-kick was cleared only as far as Elliot Ford and his cross found Thomson who headed the ball over the advancing John Mullen.

To their credit, the hosts didn’t let this knock the heart out of them and they took full advantage of the Hibs’ defenders generosity to hit the back of the net through Connor Hogg in the 54th minute, Tony Jaconelli two minutes later and Jordan Bain five minutes from the end.

In stoppage time Thornton were reduced to nine men when Daniel McNab and Stuart Drummond received second yellow cards meaning that both of these players will be suspended for next Saturday’s Thorntons Property League Cup game at home to West Calder United.

Thornton Hibs: Warrender, Ford, Crichton, S.Drummond, Shanks, Adam, D.Anthony, McNab, B.Anthony, Garry Thomson, Garry Thomson jnr. Subs: Orrock, Wilson, Cooper, Keatings, Costello.

Referee: Ms L.Watson.