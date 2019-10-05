Defeats for Celtic and Cove Rangers sees East Fife stand alone with undefeated record

This 1-1 draw with Stranraer ensured East Fife ended the first quarter undefeated and with a higher points total than this time last year.

Yet there was still a sense of deflation around Bayview after what was a lacklustre showing on their home patch.

The bigger picture, of course, is that Darren Young's men have made an excellent start to the current campaign and are tucked in nicely behind leaders Raith Rovers.

They deserve enormous credit for that, but looked on Saturday afternoon like a side who will welcome the international break this week.

The Fifers started well enough and took a deserved lead when Ross Davidson played a pass into the feet of Ryan Wallace.

Wallace's first touch and turn took him away from his marker and allowed him a clear sight of goal which he took full advantage of.

The goal should have been the catalyst for the side to kick on and put some clear daylight between themselves and their visitors.

Instead they wasted the chances their created, Scott Agnew and Anton Dowds passing up opportunities to put the Fifers a couple of goals up by the break.

Stranraer hadn't been at the races in the first half but were much better in the second.

Cameron Elliott broke clear behind the Fife defence and got a decent shot away which Jordan Hart did well to get a crucial touch to.

Stevie Farrell's men kept up the pressure and Andy Stirling was next to go close with a well taken volley.

It wasn't vintage stuff by any means from East Fife but they looked like they were doing enough to grind out the win.

There was to be a late twist though as the Blues got the equaliser their play in the second half deserved.

Former Fife striker Robert Jones was introduced from the bench with just over five minutes to go and with his first touch he managed to beat Hart to a cross and headed home.

Boss Young said: “It’s another point on board and are 17 points for the quarter which is better than last season.

“We’re still unbeaten as well.

“That’s credit to the guys.

“It’s Forfar at home to start the second quarter and we’ll look to keep the unbeaten run going.”