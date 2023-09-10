Defender Adam Masson tells of delight at first goal for Raith Rovers

Adam Masson in action for Raith Rovers during their Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers at Glasgow's Ibrox Stadium in March (Pic: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

The 18-year-old, given his second start at Raith’s Stark’s Park home ground in Kirkcaldy on Saturday after Keith Watson was ruled out by a hamstring niggle, netted past David Odumosu to put the hosts in front against Belfast side Cliftonville five minutes into the second half of their SPFL Trust Trophy third-round tie, with further goals following from Lewis Vaughan and Jack Hamilton.

“It’s unbelievable,” the Fife Elite Football Academy product told Raith TV afterwards.

“I’m a central defender, so I don’t normally get up much, but I found myself in the right position, just made a wee move and thought I could beat the guy.

Centre-half Adam Masson celebrating scoring his first goal for Raith Rovers against Northern Ireland's Cliftonville on Saturday in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“It was a good finish but Lewis Vaughan had done all the hard work and I had the simple job of tapping it in.

“I’m not normally in those positions but that was a striker’s finish. I found myself in the right position and made the most of it. I was delighted.”

Ex-Thornton Hibs loanee Masson also told of the debt he owes to fellow defenders Euan Murray, Liam Dick, Ross Millen and Watson for helping him develop his game, adding: “It’s brilliant.

“When I first signed, we had Christophe Berra, who was a legend, but now with Muzza, Keith, Ross and Dicko, I’m learning every day – slight adjustments to my game.

“It’s really good just to play with any of them.

“Muzza and me have a good relationship off the pitch, and on the pitch it’s really good to play with him. He talks me through everything.