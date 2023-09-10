News you can trust since 1871
Defender Adam Masson tells of delight at first goal for Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers defender Adam Masson has told of his delight at scoring his first goal for Raith Rovers since signing up with the club as an apprentice in November 2021.
By Darin Hutson
Published 10th Sep 2023, 14:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 14:34 BST
The 18-year-old, given his second start at Raith’s Stark’s Park home ground in Kirkcaldy on Saturday after Keith Watson was ruled out by a hamstring niggle, netted past David Odumosu to put the hosts in front against Belfast side Cliftonville five minutes into the second half of their SPFL Trust Trophy third-round tie, with further goals following from Lewis Vaughan and Jack Hamilton.

“It’s unbelievable,” the Fife Elite Football Academy product told Raith TV afterwards.

“I’m a central defender, so I don’t normally get up much, but I found myself in the right position, just made a wee move and thought I could beat the guy.

“It was a good finish but Lewis Vaughan had done all the hard work and I had the simple job of tapping it in.

“I’m not normally in those positions but that was a striker’s finish. I found myself in the right position and made the most of it. I was delighted.”

Ex-Thornton Hibs loanee Masson also told of the debt he owes to fellow defenders Euan Murray, Liam Dick, Ross Millen and Watson for helping him develop his game, adding: “It’s brilliant.

“When I first signed, we had Christophe Berra, who was a legend, but now with Muzza, Keith, Ross and Dicko, I’m learning every day – slight adjustments to my game.

“It’s really good just to play with any of them.

“Muzza and me have a good relationship off the pitch, and on the pitch it’s really good to play with him. He talks me through everything.

“I’ve been working with Muzza and Keith a lot over the last three or four weeks on heading, and I think that was my best performance defensively, just winning balls in the air.”

