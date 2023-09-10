Defender Adam Masson tells of delight at first goal for Raith Rovers
The 18-year-old, given his second start at Raith’s Stark’s Park home ground in Kirkcaldy on Saturday after Keith Watson was ruled out by a hamstring niggle, netted past David Odumosu to put the hosts in front against Belfast side Cliftonville five minutes into the second half of their SPFL Trust Trophy third-round tie, with further goals following from Lewis Vaughan and Jack Hamilton.
“It’s unbelievable,” the Fife Elite Football Academy product told Raith TV afterwards.
“I’m a central defender, so I don’t normally get up much, but I found myself in the right position, just made a wee move and thought I could beat the guy.
“It was a good finish but Lewis Vaughan had done all the hard work and I had the simple job of tapping it in.
“I’m not normally in those positions but that was a striker’s finish. I found myself in the right position and made the most of it. I was delighted.”
Ex-Thornton Hibs loanee Masson also told of the debt he owes to fellow defenders Euan Murray, Liam Dick, Ross Millen and Watson for helping him develop his game, adding: “It’s brilliant.
“When I first signed, we had Christophe Berra, who was a legend, but now with Muzza, Keith, Ross and Dicko, I’m learning every day – slight adjustments to my game.
“It’s really good just to play with any of them.
“Muzza and me have a good relationship off the pitch, and on the pitch it’s really good to play with him. He talks me through everything.
“I’ve been working with Muzza and Keith a lot over the last three or four weeks on heading, and I think that was my best performance defensively, just winning balls in the air.”