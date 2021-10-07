Defender Liam Dick says Raith team mates deserve much credit after collecting points from a busy match diary

Reghan Tumilty, who provided the cross, gets a lift from scorer Matej Poplatnik after Raith's third and final goal against Kilmarnock. Aidan Connolly also comes along to add his congratulations (picture by Charlie Gilmour)

Defender Liam Dick scored his first goal in Rovers colours last Saturday in their win over Kilmarnock and reckons the performance levels back up their ambitions of doing good things this season.

The marathon of matches started with a League Cup loss to Celtic but Rovers then defeated Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock, on either side of a Fife derby draw with Dunfermline, for a good haul of league points.

Dick, 26, points out there are no easy games but those fixtures were particularly tricky. “Kicking off against Celtic was always going to be tough to start with and we had to get the winning mentality back after losing that game,” he said. “In every game, I think the boys played well.”

While they only collected one point against Dunfermline, they took maximum reward from the other matches. “It was a packed schedule, a very demanding time physically and mentally, but I think the boys, to a man, came through it really well,” said Dick.

“I think the performances were great and I think the boys can take a lot of credit for that. We have managed to get a good few few points on the board in what could have been a really difficult time for us.”

Dick (inset) added manager John McGlynn had devised a game-plan for the visit to Kilmarnock, a Premiership side last year.

“We fancy ourselves against anybody in the league and I think Saturday just shows it, after a draining schedule,” said Dick.

“The gaffer set up up slightly differently and tweaked a couple of things tactically, so credit to him and credit to rest of the boys for carrying it out and putting on the park what he wanted.

“On other days, it might not have worked, so credit to the gaffer and everyone involved. It puts us in a healthy position in the league and gives us confidence going against East Fife in the Challenge Cup.”

The travelling fans had made the day that bit more special, said Dick.