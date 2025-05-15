Departed Raith Rovers defender Kieran Freeman seals deal with League One club
The experienced right-back will now head to Links Park on a two-year permanent deal when the transfer window opens next month.
The 24-year-old joined Stewart Petrie’s side at the start of the year as part of a loan deal from parent club Raith and featured 16 times for the Gable Endies as they successfully fought to secure their League One status.
On his decision to make the move permanent, Freeman said: “I’m really happy to be staying at Montrose. Playing every week has been a breath of fresh air.
"Although we under delivered as a squad this year, I’m excited to see what we can achieve next season!”
The Aberdeen-born defender was a product of the Dundee United youth academy who represented his country at U15, U16 and U21 level.
As well as helping the Terrors win the Championship in 2020 and qualify for Europe two years later, Freeman has also experienced the English Premiership with a spell at Southampton and the Irish Premier League with St Patrick’s Athletic.
Petrie said: “Kieran has proved to be a great fit for the club since he arrived in January, so we were delighted when the opportunity arose to make it a permanent move. Having played at the highest level in Scotland, Ireland and England, he carries a breadth of experience beyond his years and will be a key asset for us going forward.”