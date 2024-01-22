Having played on loan at Bo’ness United, Bonnyrigg Rose and East Fife in recent seasons, departing Raith Rovers forward Kieran Mitchell has spoken of his excitement at this week having his Methil deal cancelled this week ahead of signing once again for the BUs in the Scottish Lowland Football League, this time on a permanent contract until May 31, 2025.

Kieran Mitchell made 22 appearances - mainly as substitute - for Raith Rovers between 2021 and 2023, scoring once (Pic Craig Foy/SNS Group)

“I spoke to Hunts (Bo’ness United manager Stuart Hunter) at the start of the season and he was keen on getting me in,” Mitchell told club media. "Obviously I was here previously and enjoyed my time. That time it was a loan and this time it’s permanent so I’m looking forward to it.

"With my loan moves, it was good to go out and test myself. It was quite physical in those leagues as well.

"But I was kind of jumping in and out of the teams. I was training during the day with Raith and then obviously at night with those other teams.

"So I think it will be good for me to just kind of get settled down at a team and get playing football.

"I just want to get as many goals and help out the team as much as I can. Talking to Hunts, he said they’re obviously doing well and the aim this season is to finish as high as we can and next season, see how well we can do.”