Departed Raith Rovers striker Kieran Mitchell excited to land permanent deal at Bo'ness United after East Fife loan is cancelled
“I spoke to Hunts (Bo’ness United manager Stuart Hunter) at the start of the season and he was keen on getting me in,” Mitchell told club media. "Obviously I was here previously and enjoyed my time. That time it was a loan and this time it’s permanent so I’m looking forward to it.
"With my loan moves, it was good to go out and test myself. It was quite physical in those leagues as well.
"But I was kind of jumping in and out of the teams. I was training during the day with Raith and then obviously at night with those other teams.
"So I think it will be good for me to just kind of get settled down at a team and get playing football.
"I just want to get as many goals and help out the team as much as I can. Talking to Hunts, he said they’re obviously doing well and the aim this season is to finish as high as we can and next season, see how well we can do.”
After scoring a dramatic late equaliser for Raith in a 2-2 draw against Partick Thistle at Firhill on the opening day of the 2023-24 Scottish Championship season, Mitchell joined East Fife on a season-long loan deal at the end of August. He made 14 appearances (four of them starts) for the New Bayview side while at Methil.