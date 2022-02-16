Derby delight for McDermid Ladies

McDermid Ladies

It was the home side who started the SWFL League Cup Group game better and opened the scoring within five minutes.

A ball from the right was fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

McDermid Ladies immediately put this setback behind them, and they were level not long after.

Demi Gear took control of the ball 25 yards out and fired a fantastic shot over the East Fife goalkeeper and high into the net.

Having now adapted better to the conditions and the battle, McDermid Ladies took the lead midway through the first half.

Stewart anticipating a slack clearance in goal to hit a shot into the empty net from 40 yards.

And the lead was extended before half time. Spry on the scoresheet this time as she was in the right place at the right time to pounce on a goalkeeping error and score from six yards.

As the teams emerged for the second half to more rain and mud, McDermid Ladies knew they would have to match East Fife’s work rate to come away with the points, and they were made to work hard for them.

East Fife clawed themselves back into the game midway through the second period as a deflected cross gave Hunter no chance in goal, but McDermid were not giving them any more opportunities.

The back line of Stewart, Donegan, Murdoch and Mowbray were supported by substitutes Simpson and Archer in defending resolutely which allowed the team to put some added gloss to the score line.

Good play in midfield sent Yeaman clear on goal, who calmly side footed into the corner to seal the points and the Derby Day win.

McDermid Ladies Joint Player of the Match: Ellis Yeaman and Isla Beveridge

Next up for McDermid Ladies in the SWFL League Cup is a home tie against Linlithgow