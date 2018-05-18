Derby win delights gaffer

Following an excellent 4-0 derby win at St Andrews, Tayport will be hoping to keep up some East Premier League momentum when they travel to meet Bathgate Thistle tomorrow afternoon.

‘Gate sit second from bottom of the table and have endured a miserable 2018, winning only one of their 14 league fixtures and losing all eight of their games at Creamery Park. The margins of defeat have not been heavy though, so there is no doubt that ‘Port will be in for a competitive match.

With three games to go, Charlie King’s men are looking to finish as high up the table as possible to give themselves a chance of being involved in the promotion shake-up.

That will be dependent on how the junior leagues are to be restructured in the wake of several clubs opting out of the current set-up.

Gaffer King is certainly optimistic that his team can finish the season well and was delighted by the victory against the Saints. “I was really chuffed with the all-round performance. The work-rate, togetherness, quality and communication were all bang on. The strikers are scoring goals and we kept a clean-sheet, which was important for us.”

Another positive was the contribution of wide-man Jamie Gill, who came back into the team after missing out the previous week.

“Jamie, at times, can change defence into attack very quickly,” said King.

“I think being left out last week hurt him and he had something to prove.”