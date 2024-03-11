Stuart Cargill (centre) is a key man for Glenrothes FC (Pic Ross McQuade)

Cargill missed last Saturday’s 2-1 home league defeat by Musselburgh Athletic having incurred an automatic one-game suspension for ‘shouting abusive language’ during the previous weekend’s 4-4 home league draw against Tynecastle.

But the 35-year-old’s disciplinary hearing in front of EoS league beaks won’t take place until early April, meaning he is available for selection in Glens’ games against Broxburn Athletic (home) this Saturday, Dundonald Bluebell (away) next Tuesday and Penicuik Athletic (away) on Saturday, March 23.

Martin said: “I don’t know what to expect from the league at Stuart’s hearing.

Glenrothes FC co-gaffer John Martin (Picture: Alan Murray)

“It is very unpredictable. At least it’s a massive boost for us having him available for the next three games.”

Martin said he was frustrated by the ‘cheap’ nature of the two goals conceded to Musselburgh’s Nathan Evans and Craig Stevenson last weekend, after Glens had taken the lead through Jordan McKenzie.

The defeat leaves Glenrothes fourth bottom of the table on 16 points from 20 games, three points above the relegation trap door.

But the co-gaffer said his hosts had been the better team for long spells against the side sitting fourth in the league, which should give Glenrothes confidence for taking on leaders Broxburn this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.

"I felt for our players because I thought we were in full control,” he said. “It was very frustrating that the team was giving goals away.

"I think we’ve got to take the positives out of last Saturday into the Broxburn match.

"And also from how we did against Broxburn in the first game of the season (a 2-1 away Glens defeat) when they scored near the end of the game.

"It was way back at the start of the season but we played well and competed very well against Broxburn.

"So we’ll go into Saturday just looking to try and pick up some points against the league leaders.