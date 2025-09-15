Dick Campbell's East Fife edge out Queen of the South to make it six games unbeaten

East Fife’s unbeaten run in all competitions stretched to six matches on Saturday as they edged out Queen of the South.

Dick Campbell’s in-form side defeated the full-time Doonhamers 2-1 at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium thanks to goals in each half from strikers Tommy Goss and Nathan Austin.

The Fifers’ opener came after 24 minutes when Michael McKenna’s pinpoint cross was headed home expertly by Annan Athletic loanee Goss at the back post for his first league goal in East Fife colours.

Queen of the South equalised on the stroke of half time when Reece Lyon glanced Kai Kennedy’s early cross past Ruairidh Adams – but the match wasn’t level for long.

Tommy Goss wheels away after scoring for East Fife against QoS (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

With less than a minute on the clock in the second half, Sam Culbert’s hopeful ball forward caused chaos in Queens’ backline with Austin taking advantage. He lifted the ball over Ross Stewart with the goalkeeper and his team-mate Jack Hannah both guilty of shocking defending.

And the Fifers managed to secure the three points to move level on points with the Palmerston outfit. East Fife now sit fourth on ten points from six Scottish League One outings as a newly-promoted side.

"We were tremendous from start to finish and totally deserved to win the match,” delighted assistant manager Ian Campbell told East Fife TV. “It was a great performance from us in both halves. We should have scored more and it was a good game between two good teams. We are chuffed with the way that we played – we were magnificent. I felt from the first day of the league campaign that we had a squad capable of winning the league – but you would never say that! We have a good team. We had three big players missing too (Andy Munro, Brian Easton and Alan Trouten). We have ability and a lot of character and togetherness. The fans will have enjoyed that one today. They saw a team that knows that it is doing.”

Matchwinner Austin was substituted after picking up an injury but Campbell confirmed that the forward had only suffered a slight knock and would be available for selection going forward.

He added: “He is okay. He got a bit of a knock. He wanted to stay on but Dick too him off.”

After bagging his first league goal for East Fife, forward Goss beamed: “I was buzzing. What a way to get my first league goal… against my hometown team. We have a great squad. You can see it. We have a great squad and everyone is fighting for a position in the team. We are bringing very good players on and I think that is why we are doing so well. You have to earn the right to play. We are on a good run. We aren’t really losing goals and if you aren’t losing goals then you usually don’t lose games.”