Don’t be fooled by Harp’s league place, says boss

Lochee Harp may be labouring near the foot of the McBookie.com Premier League North, but nobody from Tayport will take them lightly.

That’s according to manager Stevie Kay who is admirer of Saturday’s League Cup opponents.

Tayport and Harp have already met each other in the competition, with the Canniepairt club running out 4-1 winners.

And the two also came face to face over the festive break in a friendly, with Tayport beating the side from a division lower 1-0.

And Kay reckons his men will need to be at their best again if they are to beat Harp this weekend.

He said: “I think they’re in a bit of a false league position to be honest.

“We won 1-0 last week but they were hard to beat.

“We scored in three minutes and then missed two to go a few up but Lochee are actually quite a good football side.”

The game came during a busy spell for Tayport when they also faced, Bridge of Don, AM Soccer, Coupar Angus and Hill of Beath.

Speaking before the HoB game was played on Wednesday night, which Tayport lost 2-0, Kay says he managed to get exactly what he wanted out of his squad in the fixtures.

“We’ve scored 17-18 goals and created enough chances to score a good few more,” said the Canniepairt manager.

“It was good for us to keep the clean sheets as well; we looked sharp.

“We played Bridge of Don who are a good Superleague side, beat them 3-0 and also kept the clean sheet.

“It’s been a good standard we’ve been playing against.

“We beat AM Soccer 4-0 and had two chopped off.

“We could have made a bit of a statement in that game.

“During the week we got the heads up that our league game against Forfar West End was in doubt so arranged a game with Coupar Angus.

“To be fair to them they tried to play a bit but our striker Dayle Robertson has went on to score four goals and probably could have had 10.

“It was a good mini pre-season for us.”