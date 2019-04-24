Downfield 0-2 Tayport

Tayport made it four wins in a row, and five in six matches, when they defeated old rivals Downfield in Dundee.

Dayle Robertson and Jamie Mackie were on the scoresheet for the Canniepairt outfit.

In the early stages of the match, Downfield’s veteran Bryan Duell had a couple of efforts which cleared the crossbar.

The Spiders were probably having the bulk of possession, but Jack Shaw wasn’t unduly troubled.

Following another corner for Downfield, Shaw gathered and Tayport broke forward, only for Robertson to be caught offside, midway through the half.

The somewhat volatile Duell then collected the first booking of the game, for what looked like a punch in the back of Kieran Conway.

On 38 minutes, Tayport got the break they were pushing for, when good play from Gill put Ryan Suttie in possession and his drive across the face of the goal found ace marksman Dayle Robertson whose first time strike beat the goalkeeper, to make it 1-0.

The second half started in similar fashion to the first, end to end with no real threat in front of goal from either team.

Downfield had a couple of fruitless free kicks, then ‘Port earned one of their own, when Robertson was felled twenty yards out.

Jamie Mackie, as he did at KSH, took the kick and the ‘keeper was unable to keep the ball out, and Tayport were two goals to the good.

Now in control, good play from Lewis Payne saw his shot hit the junction of the post and crossbar and go out for a goal kick.

The hosts spurned an inviting opportunity to halve the deficit, but ‘Port actually came close to increasing their lead, after Kieran Inglis set up Dayle Robertson, only for the post to come to Downfield’s rescue, on 70 minutes.

Tayport: Shaw, O’Brien, Dale Robertson, Conway, Suttie, Mackie, Gill (Christie), Inglis, Dayle Robertson, Payne (Ireland), Rollo.