Downfield 1-6 Thornton Hibs: Thomson helps Hibs to third

Garry Thomson struck twice as Thornton Hibs ran out convincing 6-1 winners against 10-man Downfield in the East Superleague.

On the day that the V & A Dundee was officially opened, just four miles away, Hibs, in some fans’ eyes, proved to be a far more exciting exhibition.

The emphatic victory moved Hibs to third in the table ahead of their home encounter with second-placed Broughty Athletic on Saturday.

Hibs came flying out the traps, taking the lead in the fourth minute through Thomson who headed home Daniel McNab’s perfect cross from the left.

By the 11th minute it was 2-0 when McNab’s corner eventually found its way to Iain Millar who shot home from an acute angle to record his first goal in a Hibs’ jersey.

Downfield were quick to respond because barely 60 seconds later, Ross Gallacher rose unchallenged to head Jordan Hornby’s corner beyond Ryan Linton.

The home side were reduced to ten men in the 24th minute after Hornby spoke out of turn to one of the officials but, initially, being a man down didn’t appear to prove to be a setback for his team.

Thornton re-established their two-goal advantage in the 62nd minute when Ben Anthony capitalised on hesitancy in the home defence before bearing down on goal.

His cutback saw efforts from McNab and Thomson blocked but, at the third attempt, Thomson skipped past Bryan Duell before shooting high into the net from close range.

A tremendous 25-yard strike from Shaun Keatings put the Hibs on easy street just two minutes later, with goals from Nathan Kiristino and Matthew Robertson in the 90th and 92nd minutes being the icing on the cake.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, S.Drummond, McMillan, A.Drummond, Millar, Orrock, Keatings, McNab, Ireland, Thomson, Kiristino. Subs: Anthony, Robertson, Coleman, Dursley.