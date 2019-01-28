Downfield 2-3 Kennoway Star Hearts

Kennoway traveled to take on Downfield after the referee passed the pitch playable after a morning inspection.

An almost perfect start for the Fife side saw D.Muir race through inside the first minute, however the forward pulled his shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

Bryce had an opportunity when he powered directly at the heart of the Downfield defence. His shot was low and hard but Clarkson was up to the task with a fine diving save. Another effort from Bryce was saved after good play by Doig on the left created the opening. It was a positive attacking performance with several chances being created but the killer instinct was missing .

Craig was next to have a go when his shot from distance squirmed inches past the post.

The second half was only four minutes old when KSH finally opened the scoring. Fine play on the right saw Craig cut inside his man before squaring a pass to Bryce, with one touch the striker then smashed the ball high into the net for a well deserved goal.

Kennoway were hoping this was the base to get the three points, however Downfield soon threw a spanner in the works.

A diagonal pass from right to left caused some confusion in the heart of the defence allowing Gallacher the chance to slot home with a clinical finish after he took the ball past Paterson.

A shock for the away side but they should their determination by regaining the lead only a minute later.

R.Muir and Johnstone linked on the left before a pinpoint cross from the latter picked out Bryce who connected first time with a shot that squirmed past Clarkson from ten yards.

The second half saw Downfield more of a threat, and they again levelled with twenty two mins left on the clock.

A long ball somehow managed to get through to the edge of the penalty area with the danger looking to be under control Young lost his footing on the surface and substitute Scott capitalised sliding the ball past Paterson from just inside the eighteen yard box.

To their credit KSH picked themselves up and regained the lead within five minutes.

R.Muir picked the ball deep on the left before linking up with B.Rolland who swung in a perfect cross for Craig to head home from six yards out.

KSH: Paterson, Young, Bremner, Brewster, Craig, Grierson, Doig, Johnstone, Collins, Bryce, D.Muir.

Subs: R.Muir, B.Rolland, Goodwin, Malcolm (T).

Next game is at home against Tayport this Saturday with a 2pm kick off.