Downfield 2-3 Tayport

Stevie Kay’s Tayport won a second consecutive Thornton’s Property East Region League Cup tie when they held on to beat Downfield in a five-goal fixture.

‘Port had the better of the first half and established a 3-1 half-time lead.

Dayle Robertson and Conor Ireland both went close around the quarter-hour mark, following corner kicks and, shortly afterwards, the deadlock was broken.

Robertson was fouled and Jamie Gill fired in a 40 yard free kick with the ‘keeper fumbling his attempt to catch the ball.

On 35 minutes, the lead was doubled.

Gill’ s left-wing corner was headed goalwards by Robertson and the ball hit off Jamie Mackie and entered the net.

Towards half-time, the Spiders halved the deficit.

Grant Paterson lost possession to Jordan Colquhoun and he fed Nicholas Scott whose cross was banged home by Calvin Colquhoun at the far post.

Stevie Kay’s side restored their two-goal advantage a minute later.

Gill’s deep free kick was met perfectly by Mackie and his header sailed into net from 10 yards.

‘Port did have chances to put the outcome beyond doubt, after the interval. Striker Dayle Robertson was unable to finish after been played in by Josh Chalmers, with centre-half Low clearing the danger. Then, on the hour, substitute Harris Kay also found himself in a good position and was urged to shoot by the Tayport following in the sparse crowd, but the effort flew well wide. Ireland also had an attempt, which was saved, then Downfield began to up the pressure.

Jack Shaw had a good stop from Nathan Scott, but the hosts soon scored a second goal.

Scott’s corner from right was met at the far post by the unmarked Duell.

Tayport: Shaw, O’Brien, Mackie, Conway, Paterson, Gill, Suttie, Chalmers (Kay), Rollo (Gray), Robertson, Ireland (Duffy).