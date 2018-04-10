Downfield 3-2 St Andrews Utd

After Craig Morrisons departure last week, it was left to head coach Scott Wallace to pick the St Andrews team for thematch with Downfield.

Unfortunately for Scott the Saints injury list deepend and Scott Orrock was suspended after picking up a booking last week.

The visitors had to draft in seven under seventeen players from East Fife to play as trailists for this game.

After losing losing heavly in the pervious two match the stand in manager decided to make positionally changes to the players he had available to him.

Paul Quinn and Derek Wallace found themselves playing in defence to hopefully stem the amount of goals that the team had been losing.

The visitors started the game well with the new look defence looking comfortable and the three youngsters, Greg Houston, Mathew Hutchinson and Adam Davidson, settling quickly into their new surroundings.

A long ball played out of defence gave Falconer a chance but the keeper managed to clear the danger. This was Falconer’s last contribution to the game as he limped off and was replaced with another youngster Jay Rodger.

Downfield broke the deadlock when McInnes mistimed his tackle, inside the box, and the home side scored with the penalty.

St Andrews were unluckly to go two behind when a free kick took a wicked deflection which left Saints goalkeeper Lee Wilson helpless.

A poor pass out defence, proved costly for the visitors, as it allowed Downfield to play a neat one two before slotting the ball into the net for their third.

St Andrews changed their formation in the hope that it would get them back into this match Wallace was pushed into the midfield and Cunningham was played futher forward.

The change paid off immediately when Wallace picked up the ball walzted pass two defenders before coolly slotting the ball into the net.

St Andrews introduced another two young players when Nathan Laird and Jamie Allan replaced Hutchison and Houston.

Saints’ Davidson saw red late on before Wallace netted another for St Andrews,