Downfield 3-4 Tayport

Tayport edged a cup thriller at Downfield Park to progress to the fourth round of the Macron Scottish Junior Cup.

Dayle Robertson was the ‘Port hero, notching all four of his side’s goals and underlining his undoubted quality as a goalscorer.

The first half was relatively tame in comparison to the second, with little goalmouth action until the hosts broke the deadlock on the half hour through Lee Cameron.

Early in the second half, the Canniepairt men drew level.

A Mackie pass found Robertson who crashed his shot into the net.

The Spiders edged back into the lead by the 48th minute with a well-taken goal from Ryan Hunter.

The home side were then given a chance to further extend their lead when the referee awarded a penalty for Jamie Mackie’s challenge on Kerr Hay.

There was controversy, however, as Hay netted from the spot, despite slipping, only for the match official to judge that he had touched the ball twice, resulting in the goal being disallowed.

‘Port took advantage of that reprieve to draw level through Robertson.

Ten minutes later, Robertson broke free and beat ‘keeper Adam for his hat-trick.

With quarter of an hour remaining, Chris McPherson’s side added a fourth goal thanks to Robertson.

Downfield were awarded a second penalty of the afternoon but Jack Shaw dived full length to keep out Lee Cameron’s effort, although Cameron did reduce the leeway, with a few minutes remaining.

In injury-time, tempers became frayed and, when Lyall Shaw and Connor MacLeod clashed, both players were red-carded, Shaw’s being for a second caution. Downfield then had Kerr Kay ordered off for a foul on the impressive Robertson.

Tayport: J Shaw, L O’Brien, C Sturrock, B Ness, R Suttie, J Mackie, K Rollo, J Gill, S Christie, D Robertson, L Shaw.