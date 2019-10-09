Duloch 3-0 St Andrews Colts

St Andrews Colts had to endure some tough conditions when they made the journey to face Duloch on a very heavy park.

But it was an afternoon when St Andrews were left to wonder would could have been due to a series of missed chances.

On another day the points could quite easily have been returning back to north east Fife.

The Colts dominated the first half and could easily could have been three goals up going into half-time.

A series of wasted chances would come back to haunt them.

On the 10 minute mark a brilliant passage of play between Mikey Duncan and Chris Wood released Riki Smith through on the ‘keeper one on one.

The ball took a bad bobble and sat up and the striker couldn’t control his shot and the keeper saved it easily.

The Colts were creating chance after chance but just couldn’t covert.

On 20 minutes Ryan McManus flashed the ball across the face of the goal to Duncan’s feet but the lively winger fired high over the bar.

The Colts defended very well and didn’t look like conceding with keeper Gorgon coming and claiming for everything.

The second half proved a different affair as the Colts just didn’t seem to turn up.

Duloch created three chances after the interval and scored them all.

A club spokesman said: “Lots of positives to take from the first half just need to take our chances when they come.”

Morton of Pitmilly man of the match - Mark Gorgon

Colts: Gorgon, Todd, Thaw, Wilkie, Scott, Duncan (Peattie60), Wood (Reid80), Mclearn, McManus (Reid 55), Mackie (Aston75), Smith (Docherty 60)

This Saturday St Andrews Colts are at home to Freuchie with a 2pm kick off at Cockshaugh.