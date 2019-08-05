Dumbarton 0 Raith Rovers 1: In pictures
Raith Rovers got the new League One season off to a successful start with a 1-0 win in Dumbarton on Saturday.
Here are some of the key moments from the match through the lens of photographer Walter Neilson.
Kieron Bowie ran through on goal in the third minute but a push by defender McGeever knocked him off balance and his shot was saved by Connor Brennan.
Ross Matthews puts in a challenge on PJ Crossan
Two Dumbarton players combine to block a Ross Matthews shot
John McGlyn gets treatment from physio Iain Williamson after pulling his calf muscle in the technical area
