Dumbarton 1-2 East Fife: Boss Greig McDonald hails 'battling qualities' of team after League Two win

East Fife secured a crucial three points away to promotion-chasing Dumbarton last Saturday as they ignited their own late bid to make the top four in League Two at the season’s halfway point.

The East Fife team celebrate Kieran Millar's opening goal at Dumbarton last Saturday (Pictures by Kenny Mackay)

Greig McDonald’s men had only previously picked up four wins all campaign long before the triumph at The Rock, with the Fifers rooted in mid-table after a stuttering opening half to their league season.

But thanks to goals in each half from Kieran Millar and Brogan Walls, East Fife are now ten points behind the fourth-placed Sons as they look to make an unlikely promotion play-off push having looked down and out not so long ago.

“The guys are fighting and giving everything,” boss McDonald told East Fife TV afterwards. “It is a great start to the New Year taking four points from two away games and I couldn’t be happier with the group.

The East Fife team celebrate Brogan Walls’ second-half goal that sealed the three points at Dumbarton last Saturday (Pictures by Kenny Mackay)

"Some people would have probably thought ‘here we go again’ (when Dumbarton equalised but we played that next five minutes well and used our experience. We took a couple of fouls and played in the right area. In the end we could have won by more. We counter-attacked well and we knew that we would need to do that. Dumbarton are a strong side but we stood up to that.”

McDonald also revealed that once again a number of key players were suffering from the flu beforehand and during the game, with a number of stars having barely trained in the lead up to the match.

He added when speaking about the possibility of the game actually being postponed due to the frozen patches on the surface: “If I felt that it was really dangerous then I would have made my feelings known to him but the referee (Duncan Williams) did think it was playable.

