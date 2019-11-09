Dumbarton 2 East Fife 4: Back to winning ways for Methil men

Darren Young praised the attitude of his side with their 4-2 win away to Dumbarton at the C&G Systems Stadium.

The win comes on the back of a loss to Montrose which ended a run of 11 games undefeated for the Fifers.

It was back to business as usual as the Methil side dominated from start to finish and climbed to second in the league on goal difference.

The East Fife manager was delighted with the win but admitted his team could have had more.

Young said: “ First half hour we were outstanding, we were two goals up and we lost two poor goals from our point of view.

"Although we were two ahead I thought we could’ve had a couple more.

"I spoke to them at half time and we felt we were very much in the game so we asked them to go and do the same as they did in the first half hour.

"We did that and I felt we could’ve blew them away. We had two or three other chances that maybe on another day we could’ve scored."

A double from Liam Watt and goals from Danny Denholm and Steven Boyd completed the rout as the Bayview side romped to victory over Jim Duffy’s outfit.

The scoreline suggested different but Young admitted that Dumbarton was not an easy place to win and it was the first time in six meetings that the Methil side had beaten the Sons.

He said: “It’s a great three points and a hard place to come.

"They’ve been doing very well at home so it just shows you the mentality of the boys, the character, of going two-nil up, being pegged back and going on to win the game.

“We said to them at half time we were no further ahead and we were no further behind.

"It was the same position at the start of the game, and we know we had goals in us.

"We were defensively solid in the second half, we got the ball forward quicker, we were looking to play and get the ball in behind and we made a lot of chances from the really good performances all over the park.

"We had a couple of guys come back in, they do well and keep the jerseys.

“Boydy probably played his best game, and it was great for Danny Denholm coming in getting a goal and Watty got his two goals.

"He was disappointed to get taken off and not get the hat-trick.

"All over the park was outstanding, now we look to try and go on another run and that is the standard we have now set again.”