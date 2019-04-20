Dumbarton 3-0 East Fife

East Fife's hopes of reaching the promotion play-offs were all but extinguished in Dumbarton.

The Fifers needed to beat the Sons to keep pace with fourth placed Montrose, but a 3-0 defeat, coupled with a win for Mo, means Darren Young's men are now five points behind with only six to play for.

A wretched recent run of results has seen the Methil men lose their grip on their play-off spot with two games to play.

It's a real pity that, what has been a decent season, is ending in this way.

The Fifers have recorded some terrific league and cup results this year, making the complete collapse over the past couple of months all the more baffling.

They'll go into the final two games against Stenhousemuir and Forfar knowing six points are a must while praying for the mother of all collapses from Montrose.

The task was made all the more difficult at the weekend when they dropped another three points, this time to Dumbarton.

Sons secured their League One safety with a win they were worthy of.

East Fife started well enough, but after the hosts got their first goal there was no looking back.

Bobby Barr's corner wasn't cleared by the visiting defence and there to take advantage was Craig Barr who lashed his strike beyond Brett Long.

Anton Dowds and Liam Watt had a couple of half chances for the Fifers, but it was Dumbarton who grabbed the game's crucial second goal.

Dom Thomas has stuck out like a sore thumb in recent games between these two sides and he was at it again for Dumbarton.

The on-loan Kilmarnock winger burst through the Fife defence and his excellent run was capped off by an equally as worthy finish.

Darren Young introduced the attack minded Broque Watson for Pat Slattery but the swap failed the kick start the visitors.

Instead it was Dumbarton who netted next, Calum Gallagher taking advantage of some sloppy defending to beat Long and wrap up the win.

Young said: “The players are hurting, the fans will be hurting and we’re hurting.

“It’s a sore one to take.

“We’re now in a position where we need to win the last two games and it’s not a position we should be in.

“We should have picked up more points in the last nine games but we haven’t and have paid the price."