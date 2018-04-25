Dunbar 0-0 St Andrews Utd

St Andrews travelled to Dunbar hoping to end their poor run of results.

With their injury list starting to diminish, United were able to field a starting eleven that didn’t include any under seventeen players.

The Saints’ new management team of Andy Brown and Gordon Brown were also at the game to run their eye over the squad and offer encouragement and advice to the Saints.

The first chance of the match fell to Dunbar when the referee allowed their striker, who was clearly offside, to race towards goals but Saints keeper Lee Wilson read the situation and cleared the danger.

Falconer had a great chance to give St Andrews the lead when he got on the end of Wilson’s flick onbut the young striker tried to get it on to his right foot, instead of trying with his left, and the chance was lost.

Saints had an injury scare when Wallace and McDiad clashed heads but after a lengthy stoppage and some treatment they were both able to continue.

Dunbar thought they should have had a penalty when McDiad clashed with their striker inside the box but the referee waved away their claim.

A mix up in the home defence gave Scott Lawrie a chance to score but he put his shot wide.

With half time approaching Falconer had a shot from the edge of the box but it was well saved.

Five minutes into the second half Lawrie thought he had given Saints the lead but his shot rebounded off the bar.

Moments later it was Dunbar’s turn to experience disappointment when a goal bound header was cleared off the line by McDaid.

The home side had another good chance to open the scoring but they put the shot wide.

A poor clearance by the Dunbar keeper gave Lawrie another chance to score but his curling shot went over.

The last chance of the game fell to Honeyman when he latched onto a long ball but with the goals in sight he tried to play in Quinn instead of going himself.

This weekend St Andrews United have no fixture scheduled.