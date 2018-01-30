Dunbar Utd 1-2 Tayport

Tayport managed to record a second successive East Premier League victory by defeating hosts Dunbar United.

Connor Ireland had a couple of early forays into Dunbar territory.

Firstly, his angled drive was partially stopped by ‘keeper McCathie and a defender mopped up the loose ball.

Then Ireland scampered to the bye-line before being felled and the referee pointed to the spot.

Alan Tulleth stepped up to take the penalty, only for McCathie to guess correctly and dive to his left to push the effort away, with six minutes on the clock.

As ‘Port continued to press Kris Rollo played Ireland in, but the striker pulled his shot wide of the upright.

On 18 minutes, the visitors made the breakthrough.

From wide on the left, Alan Tulleth fizzed a free kick into the near post area where Gary Sutherland got a touch to send the ball high into the roof of the net.

A minute later the lead was doubled with Tulleth posting a goal of thesSeason contender. Receiving the ball just inside the Dunbar half, Tulleth turned, saw the goalkeeper off his line and fired a perfectly executed strike over the scrambling McCathie and into the back of the net.

Towards half-time the hosts had a couple of opportunities. Gavin Sorley made a good save from Ballantine following a corner kick, while Craig Sturrock had to tidy up a header after another of Dunbar’s driven corners.

Conditions were far from conducive to good football and the second half was even more of a battle.

Dunbar pulled a goal back three minutes after the break when Tait converted a cross from the right but there was little else of note during the half.

Gavin Sorley made a big save on 79 minutes, to preserve the lead.

Tayport - Sorley, Gray, Paterson, Conway, Sturrock, Patrick, Gill, Rollo, Ireland (Reid), Sutherland (Mackie), Tulleth (Kadela).