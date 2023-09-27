News you can trust since 1871
Duncan Ferguson is coming to 'crazy' Championship says Raith boss Ian Murray

Ian Murray reckons newly appointed Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson – this week confirmed in his second managerial role after leaving Forest Green Rovers this summer – will soon discover the Scottish Championship is a league “which can throw up anything”.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
Raith Rovers boss Murray, whose side’s 1-0 win over Inverness on September 16 saw Caley sack Billy Doods as gaffer, told the Fife Free Press: “It was a surprise Billy left Inverness first and foremost and obviously Duncan wasn’t really talked about much in the rumour mill in the press.

"It was a left field appointment to a certain extent. But Duncan’s a guy with plenty years of experience in coaching that’s for sure.

"He played at a really high level of course so obviously he’ll be looking to take that into what is I think his second management job.

New Inverness Caley manager Duncan Ferguson had a successful playing career with Dundee United, Rangers and Everton and won seven Scotland caps (Pic by Michael Regan/Getty Images)New Inverness Caley manager Duncan Ferguson had a successful playing career with Dundee United, Rangers and Everton and won seven Scotland caps (Pic by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
"It’s a really, really even league. I think Duncan will get his head round very quickly that this league can throw up anything.

"You only need to look at Ayr United, lose 4-0 (to Partick Thistle) and then the next week win 5-2 (at Queen’s Park). That’s how crazy it can be in this division.

"He’ll get used to that I’m pretty sure because it’s been like that for a number of years now.

"He’s got a team at the moment who need to get wins. I think you can use that as a good thing when you go into a job. There’s a clear goal and a clear objective to gain points.

Ian Murray has Raith Rovers second in the Scottish Championship with 13 points from six games (Pic Fife Photo Agency)Ian Murray has Raith Rovers second in the Scottish Championship with 13 points from six games (Pic Fife Photo Agency)
"I’m surprised to see Inverness down there. I’ve always liked them, I liked the way they played last season when they were hampered by injuries.”

Looking ahead to Raith's fixture at Ayr this Saturday, Murray added: “We’re pretty much as we were. We still have Dylan Corr and Ross Matthews out, I think that’s the only two.”

