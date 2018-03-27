Dundee Violet 3-0 Newburgh

Newburgh’s first fixture under the new management team could not have been a more difficult prospect with a visit to title chasing Dundee Violet the prospect.

Scott Hudson introduced his four new signings to the starting line up with Kurtis McKenzie, Gavin Reilly, Jamie Gay and Kyle Fraser all making their debuts for Newburgh.

It took a piece of good fortune for the home team to open the scoring o when Kedra dribbled the ball into the Newburgh box almost losing possession a couple of times before slipping the ball to Thomson who made no mistake.

Newburgh settled well into the game after this initial setback and produced some nice possession moving the ball about well probing for a way past one of the strongest defences in the league.

Just before half time Newburgh went two goals behind when Harris despatched a crisply struck shot past Warrender.

On the hour Newburgh swapped Reilly for Fortune and McKenzie for Wilson to freshen up the midfield. Fraser pushed forward with Gay to try and grab Newburgh a lifeline in the game and were unlucky not to create a chance between them with Gay just short of a pass into the penalty area that had the Violet keeper off his line to grasp the ball off the toes of the ‘Burgh striker.

The game was put out of reach of Newburgh on the 70th minute when Warrender picked up what looked like a mis placed pass inside his 6-yard box. The referee blew his whistle and awarded an in-direct free kick for a pass back to the keeper. Newburgh’s defensive line were on the goal line with the free kick just yards from goal. A short pass to Duffy allowed the Violet centre midfielder to slam the ball past Warrender into the net.

Newburgh - Warrender, Brocklebank, Rogerson, P MacBride (Meaney 78), Millar, Reilly (Fortune 60), Connolly, S MacBride, Gay, Fraser, McKenzie (J Wilson 60).