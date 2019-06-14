Dundonald Bluebell delight as club granted full SFA membership

Dundonald Bluebell have been granted full SFA membership and will compete in the William Hill Scottish Cup next season.

The Cardenden outfit moved from Junior football to the East of Scotland League 12 months ago and, after meeting strict licencing requirements, have now become full members of the Scottish Football Association.

The club secured a top five finish in EoS Conference B last season, which will ensure they will compete in a newly formed EoS Superleague next season.

Also, for the first time in their history, Bluebell will enter the senior Scottish Cup next season.

Reflecting on a "roller coaster journey over the past 12 months," Dundonald general manager Allan Halliday expressed delight at the outcome.

"We hope that seeing the Bluebell participate in the William Hill Scottish Cup next season will be a reward for all the hard work and dedication we have undertaken getting the club accredited," he said.

"The dedication and hard work not only of the current Bluebell committee but the community and people of the Cardenden area is testament to the work ethic surrounding

the village.

"We completed all works required within 6 months which is a truly remarkable achievement.

"There are too many people who helped to list individually but I would just like to say a big thank you. You all know who you are.

"A special thank you to local businesses and organisations Brian Johnston Chemist, Ore Valley Housing Association and Rogerson Plumbing and Heating as without there help and

expertise this would not have been possible.

"The club now look forward to new SFA president Rod Petrie attending an up and coming match to present our membership certificate. Details on this will follow."

Dundonald lost manager Jason Dair this week, with the 44-year-old returning to his former club Dunfermline Athletic as a first team coach.

His brother, Lee, has been placed in temporary charge while the club assesses the situation.