Dundonald Bluebell exit Scottish Cup after replay defeat at Auchinleck Talbot

Auchinleck Talbot 6 Dundonald Bluebell 1

Dundonald headed to Ayrshire full of confidence after last week's 2-2 draw at Moorside Park but they knew they faced an uphill challenge against a team who always do well in cup ties at home.

The visitors got off to the worst possible start when they lost a goal with only five minutes played.

A ball into the box found Samson who made space for himself then fired the ball into the net.

Dundonald fell further behind when a push by Mackie on a Talbot player inside the box resulted in the home side being awarded a penalty.

Lennox got a hand to the ball but could not prevent Wilson's effort going into the goal.

Although two down, Dundonald were not playing badly and had two great chances to get themselves back on level terms.

The first fell to Smith who found himself with space and time to score but when he eventually shot the defender cleared the ball off the line and the 'keeper gathered.

The big striker was involved again in the next chance when he knocked the ball onto Matty Gay but his goal bound shot was somehow tipped over by the Auchinleck 'keeper.

Moments later the visitors lost another goal when a slack pass gifted Talbot possession and they made Dundonald pay when Glasgow slotted the ball pass Lennox.

There was a bit of good fortune about Glasgow's second goal as he tried a cross to the back post which drifted into the net for a 4-0 half-time lead.​

Dundonald made a few changes to their formation in the hope they could get back into the match after the break.

Ness had the first chance of the half but the keeper saved his shot.

The visitors now had the lion's share of possession but it was the home side who increased their lead when Lennox let a ball slip under him leaving Samson with an open net.

Dundonald got a consolation goal when a great ball out of defence by Wallace found Gay who lobbed the 'keeper.

Talbot ensured they had the last say, however, when a fine piece of skill saw Shankland chip Lennox from the right side of the box.

Everyone involved with Dundonald will have the "what if" feeling having spurned a glorious chance at 2-0 down to get back into the tie.

Dundonald didn't play badly and had more possession, but it was the home side who were clinical in front of goal and in the end that made all the difference.