Dundonald Bluebell left to rue missed chances in high-scoring draw with Dalkeith

Dalkeith 3 Dundonald Bluebell 3

After last week’s free-scoring victory over Eyemouth, Dundonald knew they faced a stiffer test this week when they travelled to Dalkeith.

It was the home side who had an early chance when they were awarded a free kick on the edge of the box but the visitors managed to clear the danger. Dundonald then started to gain the upper-hand. First McKenzie saw his shot blocked then a Smith header went just over the bar. Campbell should have put the visitor’s in front when he was one-on-one with the keeper but he put his shot wide.

Dundonald’s pressure paid off when a corner was headed out to Wallace, on the edge of the box, his shot was saved but Smith was on hand to fire the ball into the net. A minute later the home side drew level when Webberburn misjudged a tackle inside his own box and Dalkeith made no mistake with the spot kick. Dundonald had two more chances before the break but McKenzie’s shot was well saved and Walton’s shot went just over.

Dundonald started the second half poorly and fell behind when a long ball down left had their defence in trouble then when the ball was played into the box the Dalkeith striker was on his own, at the back post, and slotted the ball into the net. Campbell had two chances to get Dundonald back on level terms but again, he put his shots wide.

A good cross into the Dalkeith box fell to Smith and the big striker put the ball into the net for his second goal of the game. Smith should have score again but he took too many touches and the chance was lost. Dalkeith made the visitors pay for that miss when they broke up the pitch and scored.

Dundonald pushed forward looking for an equaliser and a great save from the Dalkeith keeper prevented Ness from finding the net. With time running out the visitors were awarded a free kick on the edge of the Dalkeith box. The first strike hit the wall but when it came back to Campbell he fired an unstoppable shot into the net to earn his team a point.

After falling behind twice Dundonald did well to leave with a point but they had enough good chances to put this game beyond Dalkeith.