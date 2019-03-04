Dundonald Bluebell’s last chance of cup glory ends in defeat

Dundonald Bluebell 3 Crossgates Primrose 4

The second round of the King Cup saw Dundonald drawn against local rivals Crossgates, a team they had beaten twice before this season, but the home side knew they could take nothing for granted if they wanted to make it into the next round.

The opening stages were an even affair with neither team managing to gain the upper hand but a goal mouth scramble allowed Dundonald to take the lead when Smith forced the ball over the line.

The home side’s lead didn’t last long when a poor kick out allowed the vistors to break forward and equalise.

Crossgates got a lift from this goal and had Dundonald on the back foot but it was the ‘Bell who went in front when McKenzie fired Campbell’s cross into the net.

A great run then a super pass by Rodgerson allowed McKenzie to score again as Dundonald led 3-1 before the break.

Despite the two-goal lead this game was far from over and when McDaid mistimed his tackle inside the box, ex-Bluebell striker Scott Lawrie made no mistake with the spot kick to pull a goal back.

Crossgates got themselves on level terms when McAteer picked up the ball on the right, cut inside, before firing an unstoppable shot into the Dundonald net.

With the game even after 90 minutes, a further half hour of extra time was required to see if the two teams could be seperated.

Dundonald had a great chance to take the lead again when a cross to the back post found Ness but the young midfielder’s header hit the bar.

Crossgates made the most of this let off and when another lose pass from Dundonald allowed them the chance to break two-on-one, they turned it into the net.

As the game drew to a close Dundonald striker Archie Campbell was denied twice by the Crossgates ‘keeper.

Dundonald’s disappointing cup runs continues but as this game went on Crossgates looked the hungrier team and this was what got them into the next round.

Dundonald: Lennox, Durie, Drummond, McDaid, Webberburn, Ness, Gay, McKenzie, Rogerson, Smith, Campbell. Subs: Dair, Morrison, Laird.