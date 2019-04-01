Dundonald Bluebell seal Super League place after win over Tynecastle

Tynecastle 1 Dundonald Bluebell 3

Dundonald's victory over Tynecastle, combined with results elsewhere, secured a top five finish in East of Scotland Conference B, ensuring their place in the newly formed Super League next season.

​The Cardenden side added their two latest signings to the squad with former East Fife striker Kyle Wilson starting up front while forward Matty Gay had to settle for a place on the bench.

Both players arrived during the week from Kelty Hearts, with striker Archie Campbell heading in the opposite direction.

Tynecastle's player-manager is former Hearts and Raith striker Calum Elliot, and his side took an early lead when Dundonald goalkeeper Lennox misjudged a free-kick and it found the net.

Minutes later Lennox made up for his error when he made a great save to prevent his team going further behind.

Dundonald eventually got their formation sorted out and drew level when debutant Wilson got on the end of Smith's knock on and fired the ball into the net.

Five minutes later the same two players linked up again for Wilson to score his second goal of the match.

With half time approaching Tynecastle had the chance to drew level when they were awarded a soft penalty but Lennox saved the shot.

The home side had another great chance to draw level early in the second half when their player received the ball at the back post but with the goal at his mercy he fired over.

Dundonald reacted to this let off and started to put the home side under pressure.

Substitute Matty Gay was unlucky to see his shot come back off the bar and only a great save from the Tynecastle 'keeper prevented Smith from scoring with the rebound.

Dundonald needed another goal to put this game to bed and with ten minutes remaining they got it when a great ball out of defence by Wallace found Wilson, who passed to Smith and the big striker slotted the ball into the net.

Bluebell had to work hard to win this match but with so many players who had never played together before this was to be expected.

Dundonald: Lennox, U19, Drummond, McDaid, Rogerson, Ness, C.Gay, McKenzie, Wallace, Smith, Wilson.

Subs: Walton, M.Gay, U19.