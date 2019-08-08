Dundonald Bluebell set for historic Scottish Cup debut against Auchinleck Talbot

History will be made at Moorside Park this Saturday – weather permitting – as Dundonald Bluebell host their first ever senior Scottish Cup tie.

And just to add to the occasion, their opposition in the first preliminary round are none other than junior football giants Auchinleck Talbot.

With up to eight bus loads of supporters making their way up from Ayrshire, a crowd in the region of 750 is expected, with Cardenden pubs completely booked out.

The only thing standing between Dundonald and their day of destiny is the weather, with a Met Office warning in place for rain and thunderstorms for Friday into Saturday raising concerns over whether the pitch will be playable.

Allan Halliday, general manager at the Bluebell, told the Press: “From our point of view, it’s a massive game. All the hard work that’s been done getting our SFA licence, this is a reward for it.

“The chairman is over the moon in terms of the money the club will bring in but, in all honesty, it’s not the tie we’d have picked to start.

“There are a few ties we could have got that might have given us a better route through a couple of rounds.

“We’re big underdogs and we’re under no illusions how hard it’s going to be but we don’t want to underestimate ourselves either.

“We don’t lose many games at Dundonald and we think we’re a decent side this season. It’s a one-off game and, hopefully we can do ourselves justice.

“The whole village and club is looking forward to it and, hopefully, the weather eases off and the game gets played.”

Dundonald are managed by former Raith midfielder Lee Dair, who took over from his brother Jason in the summer following his move to a coaching position at Dunfermline Athletic.

The challenge facing his side is emphasised by Auchinleck’s Scottish Cup run last season – knocking out Championship side Ayr United before eventually succumbing to Hearts at Tynecastle.

“That’s their pedigree,” Halliday added. “It will be a hard game but I’m sure they’ll know they’ve been in a game as well.

“If we can upset the odds and get through, it will be the biggest result in the Bluebell’s history.”

Kick-off at Moorside Park on Saturday is 3pm. Admission is £7 for adults and £4 for concessions.