Dundonald Bluebell snap up former Rangers youth as season ends with defeat

Dundonald Bluebell 0 Tranent 2

Last night's fixture at Moorside Park was Dundonald's last game of the season and a victory over Tranent would ensure they finished in third place.

Tranent had a strong wind at their backs in the first half and the home side found themselves under severe pressure in the early stages of this game.

With 20 minutes on the clock the visitors took the lead when they headed home from a free kick.

Dundonald looked out of sorts at this point but Smith did well to get the ball under control inside the Tranent box but the striker was out numbered and the chance was lost.

There was a bit of good fortune about the visitors' second goal when a shot from outside the box was picked up by the wind and flew into the top corner of the net.

Walton almost reduced the deficit but his shot, from the edge of the box, was well saved.

​A rollicking at half time from the Dundonald management team certainly made a difference because it was the home side who was on the front foot after the break and it was Tranent who were struggling to get out their own half.

The front two for Dundonald, Wilson then Smith, both saw their efforts well saved before Gay put a header just over the bar.

A goal looked to be on the cards but the Tranent defence held firm.

This was a disappointing way to end the season but Dundonald should be proud that they managed to secure their place in next season's SuperLeague because this was not a easy league to qualify from.

The club continue to build for next season with the signing of Josh Jeffries, a 21-year-old attacking midfielder/left winger who counts Rangers, Kilmarnock and Stirling as former clubs.

​Dundonald: Roberts, Durie, McDaid, Drummond, Walton, Wallace, Gay, McKenzie, Rogerson, Smith, Wilson.